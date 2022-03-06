Sunday Brunch: Banana Bread French Toast with Makers Mark Bourbon Toffee Sauce

Cliff Crawford, the executive chef at Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Banana Bread French Toast with Makers Mark Bourbon Toffee Sauce.

Sofitel Chicago is located at 20 East Chestnut Street in downtown Chicago.

Banana Bread French Toast

INGREDIENTS:

½ Cup Heavy Cream

4 Eggs

½ teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

½ teaspoon Vanilla

1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Maple Syrup

1 Tablespoon of Makers Mark Bourbon or Grand Marnier (optional)

6 Slices of Banana Bread approximately 1 inch thick.

DIRECTIONS:

Mix the first 6 ingredients together with a blender until smooth.

Place batter in a shallow casserole dish or pie plate.

Dip each piece of banana bread into the batter and allow it to soak for 15 seconds.

In a non stick skillet melt some butter over medium heat.

Once the butter bubbles lay the soaked banana bread in the pan and allow to cook over medium heat until well browned. Approximately 3 minutes.

Flip the banana bread and continue to cook over medium heat until the second side is also well browned and cooked through.

Arrange on serving plate and garnish with fresh berries and powdered sugar.

Serve with Makers Mark bourbon toffee sauce.

Makers Mark Bourbon Toffee Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

5 oz Unsalted Butter

8 oz Dark Brown Sugar

¾ Cup Heavy Cream

2 oz Makers Mark Bourbon

1 Teaspoon Pure Vanilla Extract

DIRECTIONS:

1. Gently melt butter in a heavy bottom sauce pot, do not let brown.

2. Add brown sugar and let dissolve, gently bring to a boil. Add half of the bourbon and allow the alcohol to evaporate.

3. Add the heavy cream and bring to a simmer. Allow to simmer for about 5 minutes for the sugar and cream to emulsify.

4. Take off the heat and stir in the vanilla and the second half of the bourbon. Allow it to cool to a warm temperature and serve.