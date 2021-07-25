Sunday Brunch: Baked Mac & Cheese

Chef Dominique Leach of Lexington Betty Smokehouse food truck & catering joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Baked Mac & Cheese.
Leach was raised in Chicago and attended the Illinois Institute of Art, attaining her Associate’s Degree in culinary arts in 2006. She has cooked at several prominent Chicago restaurants and catering companies, including Zelda’s Kosher Catering and Spiaggia.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb. dry macaroni pasta
- 2.5 cups nacho cheese
- 3 slices white American cheese
- 1 cup shredded Gouda cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1.5 cups 2% milk
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack blend
- .5 tsp. black pepper
- Salt
DIRECTIONS
- Bring 1 gallon of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 12 minutes or until al dente.
- When pasta is ready, drain water and toss in light salad oil, letting pasta cool.
- For sauce, combine nacho cheese, Gouda, eggs, milk and black pepper. Whisk to combine into creamy sauce.
- Make sure you spray the pan with oil before adding pasta. Pour cheese sauce over the pasta and then top it off with Jack and Cheddar mix.
- To bake, cover with plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Bake for 15-20 minutes, remove foil and plastic and continue cooking for 5-10 minutes or until cheese is melted and golden.