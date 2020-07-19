Sunday Brunch: Bacon Sticks

Executive Chef Eric Babula of Hubbard Inn joined Sunday Brunch to share his recipe for Bacon Sticks.

BACON STICKS RECIPE

BACON CURE RECIPE (component 1)

Ingredients:

1 lb Light brown sugar

1 lb Kosher Salt

2 tsp Pink Curing Salt, nitrate

1/2 cup Peppercorns, black pepper

10 each Thyme sprigs, fresh

Method:

1. In medium mixing bowl, combine all ingredients until well combined.

2. Transfer to clean container.

3. Cover, label, date, refrigerate.

4. Hold cold until use.

BOURBON GLAZE RECIPE (component 2)

Ingredients:

1 lb Light brown sugar

1/2 cup Jim Beam Bourbon

1/2 cup Peppercorns, black whole, rough cracked

Method:

1. In mixing bowl, combine all ingredients until sugar has fully dissolved.

2. Transfer to clean container.

3. Cover, label, date.

4. Hold at room temperature until use.

HONEY HORSERADISH RECIPE (component 3)

Ingredients:

2 cup Mayo

1 cup Mustard, whole grain

1 cup Honey, amber

3 oz Horseradish root, fresh

Method:

1. In mixing bowl, combine mayo, honey and mustard with whisky until smooth.

2. Peel horseradish and use microplane to grate 3oz finely and add to mayo mix.

3. Whisk to combine.

4. Use rubber spatula to transfer to clean container, cover, date and refrigerate.

BRUNCH TATERS (optional component 4)

Ingredients:

4 lbs Hash browns, frozen shredded potato

8 ea Eggs, whole

3/4 cup Flour, all purpose

1/2 cup Chive, fresh and finely minced

1 tbsp Garlic Powder, granulated

3 tbsp Kosher Salt

Method:

1. In large mixing bowl, whisk eggs until smooth.

2. Whisk in flour until no lumps are visible. Add salt, chive and garlic powder.

3. Fold in FROZEN potatoes with spatula until completely coated with egg mix.

4. Use 1 oz portion scoop to place rounds on parchment-lined sheet tray 1-inch apart from each other.

5. Press each round to 1/2-inch thick.

6. Put in 450 degree oven for 20-25 minutes or until crispy.

BACON STICKS RECIPE (overall recipe)

Ingredients:

5 oz Cured Bacon, 1/4 inch thick (see recipe above)

2 oz Bourbon Glaze (see recipe above)

1 oz Honey horseradish mustard (see recipe above)

7 pieces, Brunch Taters (see recipe above)

1. Fry skewered strips of bacon at 350 degrees until crisp and hot throughout. DO NOT overcook.

2. Remove bacon from fryer, transfer to sizzle platter and brush liberally with bourbon sauce.

3. Place in 350 degree oven for 1 to 2 minutes to allow bourbon glaze to caramelize.

4. Use offset spatula to spread honey horseradish mustard sauce across the board.

5. Remove bacon from oven, set in angled pattern on wood board in honey horseradish mustard sauce.

6. Place crispy brunch taters in tight pile at one end of the plate