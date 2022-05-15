Jason Fronda, the executive chef at Seasons 52 in Oak Brook joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for bacon and asparagus flatbread.
Seasons 52 is located at 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, Illinois.
Ingredients:
- Flatbread dough
- 2 brushes Extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup Italian Cheese Blend
- ¼ cup Fresh mozzarella cheese, grated
- ¼ cup Asparagus, heaping, blanched and cut into chips
- ¼ cup Tomatoes, roasted and drained, whole
- ¼ cup bacon, cooked, cut into 1” pieces
- 12 dollops, Whipped Ricotta
Tools Needed:
- Brush
- Measuring cups
- Oven
- Knife
- 1 pot
- 1 pan
- Spatula
- Cutting board
- Serving board
Steps:
- Brush dough with EVO and place on pan
- Sprinkle Italian blend cheese and fresh mozzarella onto the flatbread.
- Add Asparagus, roasted Tomatoes, bacon, 12 dollops Whipped Ricotta
- Bake in 550° oven until crisp and golden brown
- Remove from oven
- Remove from the pan using a spatula and transfer to a cutting board
- Cut into a zigzag pattern by cutting into quarters then eighths on a diagonal
- Transfer to a serving board