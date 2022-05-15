Jason Fronda, the executive chef at Seasons 52 in Oak Brook joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for bacon and asparagus flatbread.

Seasons 52 is located at 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, Illinois.

Ingredients:

Flatbread dough

2 brushes Extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup Italian Cheese Blend

¼ cup Fresh mozzarella cheese, grated

¼ cup Asparagus, heaping, blanched and cut into chips

¼ cup Tomatoes, roasted and drained, whole

¼ cup bacon, cooked, cut into 1” pieces

12 dollops, Whipped Ricotta

Tools Needed:

Brush

Measuring cups

Oven

Knife

1 pot

1 pan

Spatula

Cutting board

Serving board

Steps:

Brush dough with EVO and place on pan Sprinkle Italian blend cheese and fresh mozzarella onto the flatbread. Add Asparagus, roasted Tomatoes, bacon, 12 dollops Whipped Ricotta Bake in 550° oven until crisp and golden brown Remove from oven Remove from the pan using a spatula and transfer to a cutting board Cut into a zigzag pattern by cutting into quarters then eighths on a diagonal Transfer to a serving board