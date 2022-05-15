Jason Fronda, the executive chef at Seasons 52 in Oak Brook joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for bacon and asparagus flatbread.

Seasons 52 is located at 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, Illinois.

Ingredients:

  • Flatbread dough
  • 2 brushes Extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup Italian Cheese Blend
  • ¼ cup Fresh mozzarella cheese, grated
  • ¼ cup Asparagus, heaping, blanched and cut into chips
  • ¼ cup Tomatoes, roasted and drained, whole
  • ¼ cup bacon, cooked, cut into 1” pieces
  • 12 dollops, Whipped Ricotta

Tools Needed:

  • Brush
  • Measuring cups
  • Oven
  • Knife
  • 1 pot
  • 1 pan
  • Spatula
  • Cutting board
  • Serving board

Steps:

  1. Brush dough with EVO and place on pan
  2. Sprinkle Italian blend cheese and fresh mozzarella onto the flatbread.
  3. Add Asparagus, roasted Tomatoes, bacon, 12 dollops Whipped Ricotta
  4. Bake in 550° oven until crisp and golden brown
  5. Remove from oven
  6. Remove from the pan using a spatula and transfer to a cutting board
  7. Cut into a zigzag pattern by cutting into quarters then eighths on a diagonal
  8. Transfer to a serving board