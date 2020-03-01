Sunday Brunch: Avocado and Shrimp Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jose Garay, the Chef de Cuisine at The Ashburn in Rosemont, stopped by Sunday Brunch to share his recipe for avocado and shrimp bites.

Serving Size: 2 (5 pieces each)

Ingredients:

10 pieces of 13/15 count shrimp (thawed, tails off), marinated in Peanut Sriracha Aioli (recipe below)

10 pieces of crusty baguette

Smashed avocado

Peanut Sriracha Aioli (recipe below)

Canola oil, 5 T, divided

1 radish, thinly sliced

¼ cup grape tomatoes, cut into fourths

Lemon, halved

Instructions:

Preheat searing pan over medium heat and add a XX of canola oil. Once hot, place the shrimp into the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Flip shrimp and cook an additional 2-3 minutes until cooked through.

Remove shrimp from pan and set aside.

Place sliced baguette in pan to toast. Flip after first side starts to toast and brown.

Remove toasted baguette slices and set aside.

Add canola oil to pan and sear the lemon halves, pulp side down.

To plate, spread each slice of toasted baguette with smashed avocado. Top each slice with one shrimp. Garnish with drops of sriracha aioli and top with sliced radishes and quartered grape tomatoes.

Peanut Sriracha Aioli

Ingredients:

½ cup sriracha Asian chili sauce

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

½ cup peanut butter

1 T sesame oil

1 cup heavy mayo

Salt & Pepper to taste

Juice of 1 lime

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together and store in refrigerator.

Marinated Shrimp

Ingredients:

10 pieces of 13/15 count shrimp (thawed, tails off)

5 T Peanut Sriracha Aioli

Instructions:

Toss shrimp in bowl with peanut sriracha aioli until well mixed. Cover and let marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes.