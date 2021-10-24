Sunday Brunch: Arepa Benedict

Chef Yani Sanchez of Bar Takito in the West Loop joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Arepa Benedict.

Sanchez was born and raised in Toluca, Mexico and studied at the Culinary Institute of Mexico. She later underwent training in Paris and now holds the Consulting Executive Chef role with Takito Brand restuarants and Mercado Cocina Cantina in Glenview.

AREPA BENEDICT

Primary components:

1 arepa

3 oz. of Mojo pork

1 ea. poached egg

2 oz. chipotle sauce

AREPA

1 cup of pan flour

1 large egg

8 oz. unsalted butter

1.5 tbsp. salt

1.5 cups milk

Garlic Mojo sauce (Rick Bayless brand widely available)

Grated Manchego cheese

DIRECTIONS:

In a bowl, place all ingredients and mix well. Once you have the desired consistency, make a sphere shape and add de mojo and cheese. Flatten into a patty and pan fry until brown and crispy on outside. Set aside.

MOJO PORK

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. pork shoulder

1 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. paprika

1/3 tbsp. fish sauce

1 tbsp. orange zest

1/2 cup lime juice

1/2 cup orange juice

1 tbsp. oregano

1.5 tbsp. chopped garlic

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, mix salt and pepper and season meat with mixture, then set aside.

In food processor, place juices, zest, fish sauce, oregano, olive oil, cumin and pepper, mixing until ingredients form a paste.

Spread both sides of meat with paste from food processor and cook in smoker for 1 hour at 250 degrees.

Remove from smoker and shred using two forks.

CHIPOTLE SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

3 tomatoes

1/3 Spanish onion

1 tbsp. chopped garlic

1/3 chipotle canned sauce

8 oz. heavy cream

1/2 tbsp. kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Cut tomatoes in halves or quarters, drizzle with olive oil and roast on a pan in oven for 30 minutes. Once roasted, remove tomatoes from oven and set aside.

Heat olive oil in saucepan and sauté chopped onion for 10 minutes.

Add garlic to pan along with roasted tomatoes.

Add chicken stock or water and cook for another 15 minutes.

Place all contents of pan into blender and blend well.

Return blended mixture to saucepan and add heavy cream, cook for another 5 minutes.