Sunday Brunch: Apple-Cheddar Dutch Baby

Jenna Helwig, author and Food Director at Real Simple Magazine joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Apple-Cheddar Dutch baby, taken out of her new book, “Bare Minimum Dinners: Recipes and Strategies for Doing Less in the Kitchen.”
Apple-Cheddar Dutch Baby (4 or 5 servings)
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 honeycrisp apples, cored and sliced
- 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 8 large eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1.5 cups shredded cheddar cheese (preferably smoked or extra sharp)
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- Heat butter in a 10-inch oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Once it’s bubbling, add apples and 1/4 tsp. of the salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are tender, about 5 to 7 minutes.
- While the apples cook, whisk eggs, milk, flour and remaining 3/4 tsp. salt until mostly smooth. It’s okay if few small lumps remain.
- Pour egg mixture into the pan with the apples and top with shredded cheese. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake until puffed and golden, about 20 to 25 minutes. Cut into wedges to serve.