CHICAGO — Henry Cai, the owner of 3 Little Pigs Chicago, stopped by WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday Brunch.
Cai made Pork Egg Rolls.
Recipe for Pork Egg Rolls
Ingredients
- ½ lb of your meat of choice. We use BBQ Pork
- 1 bag Carrot Sticks
- 1 Cabbage head
- Creamy peanut butter
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- Sugar, to taste
- 1 pack of Eggroll wrappers
- Eggwash
Steps
- Dice ½ lb bbq pork and put in bowl
- Shred ¼ cabbage and put in bowl
- Open carrot stick bag and mix with enough peanut butter to coat, pinch of salt, pinch of pepper and pinch of sugar
- Mix and let it sit for 30 min.
- Place eggroll sheet in front as a diamond.
- Put 2-3 tbsp of filling slightly below the center of the eggroll sheet
- Wet all sides with eggwash
- From the bottom lift the bottom and put it over the filling and roll.
- Fold both sides corners
- Pour 2-3 inches of oil into a deep pot.
- Heat the oil to 350 degrees. Fry 3-4 egg rolls at a time, turning occasionally, until browned all over, approximately 3-5 minutes.
- Drain on paper towels, then serve with dipping sauce of your choice.