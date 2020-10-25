Stock up on fall treats while you can at Windy Acres Farm

GENEVA, Ill. — While there are only six days left until Halloween, it’s not too late to stock up on holiday treats and enjoy some classic fall activities.

Apple cider and pumpkin spice donuts, caramel apples and fresh apple pie are all made daily, while seasonal fruits and vegetables are picked right on the farm at Windy Acres Farm.

And there’s a whole area to let the kids run off some energy, with seven acres of farmland filled with fun, including lots of blow ups to jump on, tractors to sit on and even mini golf.

Windy Acres Farm is open every day 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 14, so there’s still time to stock up properly for all your upcoming festivities.