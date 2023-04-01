CHICAGO — While Muslims around the world celebrate the sacred month of Ramadan, a community organization on the South Side is hosting a series of events to ring in the spirit while giving back to the city.

“Our ceramics studio is a space where people come to create and the curriculum ties into our holistic model,” Nawab said.

Sadia Nawab, the director of Arts & Culture at IMAN: Inner-City Muslim Action Network, joined WGN to talk about their goals for community service and development of resources for those in need.

At IMAN’S Community Ceramics Studio, neighbors come together to craft ‘Cups of Love’ which is one of their weekly events hosted throughout the month of Ramadan.

Ramdan is the ninth and most sacred month in the Muslim Lunar calendar.

“It connects to the origin of us receiving this way of life. It’s celebrated through fasting worship community service and spiritual accountability,” Nawab said.

IMAN’s ‘Ramadan Reflections’ hosted Wednesday evenings feature spiritual conversations, creative artists and a communal iftar — the fast-breaking dinner.

Nawab says the organization takes an integrative approach highlighting the arts, a federally-qualified community health center, fresh food markets and a re-entry program.

“Our whole organization is rooted through spirituality. It embodies social change because it’s the context of who we are and the communities we serve,” Nawab said.

As their goals grew, so did their abilities. Last year, IMAN was chosen as a recipient for Juneteenth’s giveaway by the Cook County Land Bank Authority.

The funds helped them plant seeds for more development in Englewood surrounding their ‘Go Green Community Fresh Market.’

For more information on IMAN’s Ramadan events: Inner-City Muslim Action Network – Health. Wellness. Healing. (imancentral.org)