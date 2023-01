CHICAGO — An icon in American theatre, Sheldon Epps‘ journey has been met with a lot of accolades.

But throughout his career, he has also faced frustrations and challenges.

He has a new book detailing all the highs and lows.

It’s called “My Own Directions: A Black Man’s Journey in the American Theatre.”

The award-winning director and producer joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about it.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.