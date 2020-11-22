Several small businesses on display at new marketplace in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – A new marketplace in Naperville is allowing small businesses to have a physical space without high rent prices of a brick and motor store.

Painted Tree Marketplace, located at 240 South Route 59, features over 150 booths for businesses to show off their creativity.

It’s a great place to get unique gifts for the holidays. Small business owners are able to rent a space inside the over 30,000 square foot facility at much cheaper rates than renting a brick and motor space.

