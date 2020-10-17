Save our Stages virtual music festival raising money to keep venues in business

CHICAGO — Concert venues across the country have been closed since the onset of the pandemic, but this weekend, they’re full of music once again.

The Save Our Stages virtual music festival kicked off last night and will run through Sunday. The event is raising money to help keep musical venues in business.

Big names are playing from some of the country’s most celebrated stages, including Dave Mathews, Miley Cyrus, the Roots and the Foo Fighters.

Rise Against will be performing live Saturday night at the Metro in Chicago.

Joe Shanahan the owner of the Metro and the co-founder of the Chicago Independent Venue League joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk more about the music festival.