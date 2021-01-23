Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare offering Valentine’s Day packages

The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare is offering Valentine’s Day packages — including the lavish “A Room Full of Roses” package.

The package features their best King Studio Suite filled to the brim with 400 long-stemmed red roses, a welcome amenity, a bottle of sparkling wine or cider upon arrival, complimentary breakfast in bed for two courtesy of their contemporary first floor bar and restaurant, and a late checkout.

The “A Room Full of Roses” Valentine’s Day Package is available now to book for the upcoming holiday, as well as modified Valentine’s Day packages also available.

For more information or to book these special offerings, please visit the hotel’s website.