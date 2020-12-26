Rogers Park small businesses offering rebate to encourage you to still ‘shop small’

CHICAGO — Small businesses in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood are encouraging you to “shop small” even after Christmas.

They are offering a special rebate program. Collect $150 or more in receipts from at least four different independently- owned businesses within Rogers Park from Saturday, November 28 through Thursday, December 31, 2020 and receive a $50 rebate. Collect $200 or more and receive a $75 rebate. T

Here are the full rules:

Businesses must be located in Rogers Park

Receipts must be from at least 4 different independently- owned businesses and total $150 or more

Minimum purchase of $20 per store (maximum of 5 receipts per store (independently- owned businesses)

Maximum purchase of $30 total for liquor stores (independently- owned businesses)

Maximum purchase of $30 total for groceries (independently- owned businesses)

No prescription drugs or tobacco purchases allowed

Maximum 1 rebate per person, must be 18 years or older, maximum of 2 per household

Receipts must be dated Saturday, November 28 through Thursday, December 31, 2020 (no gift receipts allowed)

Rebate forms with original/digital receipts will be accepted until Friday, January 8, 2021, by 4 p.m.

More information at: https://rpba.org/live-love-shop/