Rogers Park music store filled with records, nostalgia

CHICAGO — Old fashioned vinyl record sales are skyrocketing.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond was jammin’ out Saturday at Chicago Ray Records in Rogers Park. This small space on Clark Street is packed with nostalgia. Yes, vinyl is back… and it’s more popular than ever.

“You can close your eyes and make you feel like you’re in the room with the artist which is amazing,” Ray Pate, Chicago Ray Records, said.

There’s a little bit of everything at the shop from children’s music, Christmas music and the rare Buddy Ebsen. There’s also from the obscure — like the rock albums from the early 2000s and so many White White Tigers.

The shop also has sealed albums like Bob Dylan’s and Ozzy Osbourne’s latest, and Sting from 2017 — they’ve never been opened.

Ray has cassettes, DVDs and CDs as well. Both are throwbacks, but right now, vinyl records are king.

“It’s the first time since the 80s that vinyl’s out selling CDs,” Pate said.

There’s a 3D KISS poster, Jimi Hendrix from his live tour in 1968. You can even put your favorite cover on cloth — say Pink Floyd, or Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.

Chicago Ray Records

7051 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60626