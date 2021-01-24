Recently opened West Side coffee shop hopes to weather pandemic in leap of faith

CHICAGO — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Americans’ lives in every way, a married couple in West Town is hoping their recently-opened coffee shop takes them into better times.

As stores like Atmos Coffee have been carryout only, trying to start a business has been an ambitious endeavor in the era of the pandemic. Arianna Scott and her husband Antoine Scott opened Atmos just last month, and have no plans on turning back.

“It will scare you, but you just have to do it scared,” Antoine Scott said.

Once the word gets out on Atmos Coffee, the Scott’s will eventually launch a job readiness program for Black and Latinx children.

“The coffee is the core but our heart behind it is empowering the community,” Antoine Scott said.

Scott said there will be three courses covering everything from resume writing to interview preparations.

As for the coffee, Atmos offers regular blends, lattes, cappuccinos and house specials. Croissants, quiche and vegan empanadas comprise part of the breakfast offerings.

Atmos Coffee is located at 2415 West North Avenue and is open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.