BARRINGTON, Ill. —Every last Sunday of the month Soul Harbour Ranch in Barrington welcomes military and veterans and their families.

The ranch gives them a place to connect with each other and the therapy animals.

100-year-old Bob Lick served as an Air Force gunner in WWII and was among those at the ranch on Sunday. He was based in Italy and is the only living member of his crew on the B-24 Bomber.

Soul Harbour Ranch is the place he comes to feel connected.

Marco Dabetic was a marine in Vietnam. He was injured and received the Purple Heart. He was also at the ranch on Sunday.

“The most important thing is getting together (and) get the stress out of your own lives,” he said.

More information at www.soulharbourranch.org

Air Force pilot Lt. Colonel Gina Stramaglio just returned from another tour. She’s been deployed 15 times.

“There’s no judgement here from the animals. (It’s a) very important place,” she said.