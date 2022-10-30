Chef Jim “The Belly” Torres and owner, Kyle “The Beard” Schrage from ‘Beard and Belly,’ in Edgewater join us for Sunday Brunch with some fall-inspired French toast, morning cocktails and pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin Ricotta French Toast



Ingredients:

1C Ricotta

1C Pumpkin Puree

1qt Whole Milk

6 Eggs

1oz Vanilla

1/2C Sugar

1ea Orange Zest

1loaf 1⁄2” Sliced Brioche

2oz Melted Butter

1tsp cinamon

1/2tsp nutmeg

Allspice

Coriander

Clove

Powdered sugar

REAL maple syrup

Method:



Whip the ricotta, orange zest and pumpkin together. In a bowl mix the milk, eggs, sugar,

vanilla and all of the spices together until totally incorporated. Place the brioche in the

“royal” until totally saturated. In a large pan heat the butter until it starts to sputter over

low- medium heat then gently place it away from you, cook the royal saturated brioche 4

min per side. Cut the brioche on a diagonal and dollop with the pumpkin & ricotta puree.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with syrup.

Cocktail: Ecto Cooler

– 1.5oz Tequila (Corazon reposado)

– .5oz agave syrup

– .75oz lime juice

– .25 Giffard piment d ‘Espelette (spicy liquor)

Shake over ice. Add 2-3oz of Q tropical ginger beer into tin and pour over ice. Garnish with a float of blood(grenadine).

Beard & Belly – Est. 2015 (beardandbellychicago.com)

(217)-721-5908

