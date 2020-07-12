Pop-up pilates classes follow socially distanced workouts with a drink

HIGHWOOD, Ill. — For those looking for an active start to their Sunday Funday, “Pop Up Pilates” is traveling around the ‘burbs, offering a socially-distanced workout followed by a cocktail.

“I just wanted a place where people could come back together and move because moving is so important,” said Lily Horowitz, owner of The Core Method, who teaches the classes.

On Sunday, Pop Up Pilates set up in the parking lot of Highwood’s Toadstool Public House, a favorite local watering hole. Owner Tom Garrity said they had the space outside in their parking lot, so they figured why not try something new.

“So, I said, ‘let’s give it a try,’ we did it and it turned out wonderful,” Garrity said.

Customers can grab a mat, work up a sweat, and then grab a glass of prosecco or a bloody mary for a little celebration afterwards. Ben Ellis says the the booze is a great reward for all the hard work.

“Since the weather changed it’s been absolutely fantastic,” Ellis said.

Pilates builds your core, makes you strong, and definitely helps with the pains of age.

“Movement is really key to keeping your body lubricated and out of pain moving every single day, and so that’s why I did this,” Horowitz said.

The Core Method can come anywhere customers want a fun workout, or they can subscribe for $10 a month and do it at home.