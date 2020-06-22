Pilsen Community Market reopens, featuring mostly women- and minority-owned vendors

CHICAGO — Markets across Chicago are typically in full swing this time of year, but now with COVID-19 restrictions easing they’re gradually opening.

Among those open for business now is the Pilsen Community Market, which takes place Sundays in the 1800 block of South Blue Island.

The market is reopening in an “orderly fashion,” where masks and social distancing are required and chalk marks the routes shoppers can take on the sidewalk. And when you come, you’ll also be supporting local artists and farms.

“Ninety percent of our vendors are women-owned, Latina-owned which is pretty huge,” said Esmirna Garcia, Pilsen Community Market.

Everything at the market is handmade, including cookies for your sweet tooth, embroidered face masks of all kinds, produce, jewelry, bags, hats and essential oils. It’s a great place to pick up some vegetables and a gift for a friend.

“We first started out with just soaps, then hand sanitizer hand soaps and creams and then we got to lip balms,” said Crystal Nino, Paralda.

Thad Smith of the Westside bee Boyz brings his bees right to the market. He said he’s happy to be back outside selling honey, and loves educating people about his business.

“Bringing bees is like bringing a flower, and then the people are the bees,” Smith said.

The Pilsen Community Market is slowly adding vendors and expanding, as long as COVID-19 cooperates.