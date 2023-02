Brace yourselves for an overload of cuteness. PAWS Chicago is welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas after Pasadena Animal Shelter was damaged in a tornado.

They are all up for adoption. Head to Home Page | PAWS Chicago for more.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.