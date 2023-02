CHICAGO — Meet 10-month-old Asiago, the PAWs Chicago Pet of the Week.

Asiago is 40 pounds of pure love.

He’s a big fan of playing, especially with chew toys.

You can meet Asiago at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center.

If you’re not ready to adopt, PAWS Chicago is looking for volunteers.

