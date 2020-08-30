Outdoor spin classes help participants get fit and get out while staying socially distant

CHICAGO— It’s Sunday morning, and the music is pumping and the thighs are aching at the outdoor Bikettle Latin ride in Humboldt Park.

“They got up early in the morning, got the crust out of their eyes and they’re ready to train,” said Bikettle owner Quentin Love.

There are virtual and indoor sessions as well as two locations on the West Side and South Side in Humboldt Park and Chatham, with plans to expand citywide.

“Some women come in with very high stress levels. I’m a high school teacher, a mother of two, so this is my place of peace. I come in here and let it all go on the bike,” instructor Erica Serrano said.