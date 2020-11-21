New book explores history of the Loop

It’s hard to imagine what Chicago’s downtown would look like without the Loop, and the elevated train tracks that define it.

A new book out this week explores the little-known history of the Loop and how it shaped the city, both geographically and culturally. Patrick Reardon, the author of “The Loop — The L Tracks That Shaped and Saved Chicago” is a Chicago native and worked as a reporter at the Chicago Tribune for 32 years.

He joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about his new book that makes its debut on Thanksgiving day.

