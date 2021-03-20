Movement coach shares ‘Align Method’ to alleviate work from home aches, pains

CHICAGO — Celebrity movement coach Aaron Alexander joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about his new book “The Align Method: 5 Movement Principles for a Stronger Body, Sharper Mind, and Stress-Proof Life.”
He shared six exercises to alleviate the pain people get from working at home during the pandemic:
- Neck pain release (using hands or resistance bands)
- Wrist opener (helpful after typing)
- Shoulder opener (to reverse slumped shoulders)
- Breath exercise to calm the nervous system (helpful if you’re stressed)
- How to sit correctly to save your back
- How to stand properly for confidence and strength
Visit Amazon to buy the book and Align Podcast to listen to the Align Podcast.