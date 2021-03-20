Movement coach shares ‘Align Method’ to alleviate work from home aches, pains

CHICAGO — Celebrity movement coach Aaron Alexander joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about his new book “The Align Method: 5 Movement Principles for a Stronger Body, Sharper Mind, and Stress-Proof Life.”

He shared six exercises to alleviate the pain people get from working at home during the pandemic:

Neck pain release (using hands or resistance bands)

Wrist opener (helpful after typing)

Shoulder opener (to reverse slumped shoulders)

Breath exercise to calm the nervous system (helpful if you’re stressed)

How to sit correctly to save your back

How to stand properly for confidence and strength

