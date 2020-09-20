‘Meme Museum’ puts digital culture on display in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — Who doesn’t love a good meme? Now there’s a pop-up museum where you can check out some of the best in Humboldt Park.

From quarantine to cats to squirrels, there’s a meme on display for every occasion at the Meme Museum hosted by the 6th Dimension Gallery at 2511 West North Avenue.

The museum brings together “the funniest Meme’s circulating the web,” according to the gallery, featuring two full stories worth of images and humor.

While admission to the museum is free, reservations are required for entry because only 20 people can be inside at a time due to social distancing rules. “VIP” patrons who are over 21 years of age can sign up for a BYOB visit from 10 pm to midnight.

The meme museum is over next weekend, and next weekend will be turned into a Museum of Terror.