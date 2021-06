CHICAGO — The newest member of the WGN Weather team joined the weekend news crew to say hello and get to know his new coworkers.

Meteorologist Tim Joyce is joining the WGN Weekend Morning News team where you’ll see him giving the forecast during the Saturday and Sunday morning shows alongside Sean Lewis and Tonya Francisco.

The White Sox fan grew up in Oak Park and is excited to be back in an area he knows well.

Tim’s first day is July 3.