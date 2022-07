Marcus Leshock made a surprise appearance on the WGN Weekend Morning News to ride the Wacky Worm roller coaster at the Kane County Fairgrounds.

The Kane County Fair runs Saturday through Sunday.

Kane County Fair

525 S. Randall Rd.

St. Charles, Ill.

Saturday

Noon-Midnight

Sunday

Noon to 10 p.m.

For more information visit kanecountyfair.com