CHICAGO — WGN’s Marcella Raymond went on Lake Michigan to check out the Chicago Scene Boat Party.

Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party.

Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options.

The AMP goes up to 50 miles per hour and is tip proof, and you don’t even need a dock. It retails for $300,000.

The Boat Scene party is taking place along the shore of Navy Pier from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday.