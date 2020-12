As the COVID-19 pandemic drastically impacts millions during the 2020 holiday season, a group of local doctors is calling for holiday cards to help spread some cheer.

Family practitioner Dr. Valerie Mayuga joins WGN Weekend Morning News to discuss the effort, and to help bring patients some love in a time of uncertainty.

To participate, send holiday cards to:

Valerie V. Mayuga, 222 East Pearson Street Unit 1903, Chicago, IL 60611