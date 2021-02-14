Local doctor shares tips for pushing through compassion fatigue

Chicago-area family practitioner Dr. Valerie Mayuga joins WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about maintaining empathy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayuga works at several Chicago hospitals and works with a young professionals group working to create ‘kindness bags.’

‘Young Professionals Streeterville’ is collecting water bottles, granola bars, toothpaste and other toiletries for the bags. The group plans to hand them out to those experiencing homelessness and others who are underserved in Streeterville.

They are taking donations, and looking for volunteers to help with distribution.

More details can be found on the group’s Facebook event page.