Little Beans gives families place to play, change of scenery

EVANSTON — There’s a lot going on at Little Beans Café in Evanston.

The owners adjusted to COVID restrictions like every business.

Little Beans Café closed its Chicago location to focus on the one in Evanston, located at 430 Asbury Avenue. At that location, there’s more space to social distance and add services.

The café is in a very large space with lots of areas for kids to play while parents grab a cup of coffee and work or just relax.

New features include a virtual learning space where kids can do school work with adult supervision and support.

There’s a play area for little kids, a basketball court for bigger ones, a modified karaoke area and a ninja area.

Reservations need to be made online.

Play time is limited to 90 minutes and no more than 10 people.

Everything is sanitized in between visits.