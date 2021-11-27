Lincoln Square, Ravenswood retailers set for Small Business Saturday

CHICAGO — The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce is all set for Small Business Saturday.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond first spent time at Bon Femmes, located in the 4900 block of North Damen.

The store is women-owned and the store starting online three gears ago. This past April, the brick-and-motor store opened.

“Small business is how I shop year round and I think its important for our communities to help small artists here,” Shae Morrills said.

Then Marcella visited Ponnopozz, the art and studio of Adrianne Hawthorne. The studio and storefront focuses on color and everyone’s inner child.

At the store, she was visited by Christmas carolers, who will be caroling in Giddings Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

At 5:30 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony in Giddings Plaza takes place.