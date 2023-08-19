CHICAGO — It’s an event that starts in May and runs through November, bringing the goods from a number of local vendors to a pair of northside neighborhoods.

The Lincoln Square Farmers Market, located at Lincoln and Leland Avenues, serves that community along with Ravenswood as farmers, artisans, and food purveyors sell their goods to local residents.

It started on May 2 and will run through November 21 on Tuesdays and Thursdays with the hope that those who go can discover new vendors to frequent in the area.

We featured the Lincoln Square Farmers Market on WGN Weekend Morning News on Saturday as Sean Lewis spoke with Jeff Tabels of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce in studio.

You can watch the segment from August 19’s show in the video above.

The Lincoln Square Farmers Market is open Tuesdays from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. See more information on the market here.