Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share five sustainable, women-owned products ahead of this year’s Earth Day.



Smaller Things Kids’ Pajamas

Smaller Things is a Chicago-based kids’ PJ brand that breaks the mold with products that are sustainable, ethically-made and 100% organic at their price point. The brand puts people and the planet first, and uses fabrics materials and packaging for their whimsical, original artist-illustrated pajamas. It’s parent-founded, and self-made: Creating these PJs was co-founder Alecia Zasiebida’s (“UH-LEE-SEE-UH ZAH-ZUH-BEE-DUH”) passion because she knew there had to be a better quality option for long-lasting kids’ clothes. The City PJs collection features Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Boston and San Francisco. They also have Happy Birthday PJs. The pajamas come in sizes 0-3 months (baby), up to size 10 (kids). They are available for purchase at smallerthings.com, $40-$42.

Frankfort Candle Company

One-of-a-kind candles that pair unique vintage vessels with thoughtfully curated scents. Founder Melissa Knieriem (“KA-NEER-UM” like “ka-serum”) was inspired during early pandemic life to create a high quality, unique candle that was better for the planet. Each vintage candle uses the highest quality, eco-friendly, clean burning wood wicks; and luxurious coco-apricot crème wax that is gluten free, toxin free, paraben free, phalate free and comes from renewable sources. Melissa and Frankfort Candle Company will be at the Chicago Artisan Market in Ravenswood today and tomorrow, 10am-4pm if you want to check them out in person! Visit www.frankfortcandlecompany.com, IG @frankfortcandlecompany for more info, prices vary.



Aged & Infused Alcohol Infusion Kits

Aged & Infused creates alcohol infusion kits that inspire everyday cocktail lovers to craft a better drink come happy hour (or any hour). Founded by Jess Feller, who was inspired by her passion for the perfect cocktail, the brand uses all-natural fruits and spices, and their beautiful glass kits are reusable, refillable and made from recyclable materials. Each Aged & Infused kit comes complete with everything you need to infuse at home; a 16 oz. glass jar fit with a custom filtering spout, pre-measured all-natural ingredients, easy to follow instructions and cocktail inspiration. This brand is all about demystifying the cocktail-making process and embracing the ritual of happy hour at-home – they even have a cocktail Happy Hour Membership that educates and inspires cocktail fans. The kits are $25 each, visit their website at www.agedandinfused.com and IG at @agedandinfused

Lil Bucks

Lil Bucks is an emerging Chicago brand that’s on a mission to be the Quaker Oats of buckwheat: it’s the first dedicated sprouted buckwheat brand in the US, and everyone who tastes it can’t live without the gluten-free, grain-free, plant-based protein. What the heck is buckwheat? It’s a nutritious fruit seed with superfood superpowers, and it’s sustainable. Buckwheat is a great rotating crop, meaning it grows well in cold climates and poor soil. Plus, it flowers quickly, and it’s a soil rejuvenator, meaning it draws what it needs from the soil. Founder Emily Griffith fell in love with sprouted buckwheat while living in Australia, and she moved back to Chicago and created the superfood brand. Lil Bucks is available in four seed flavors; and they make Clusterbucks, which are adaptogen-packed, low-sugar granola available in 5 addicting flavors! You can purchase at Mariano’s, Dom’s and Whole Foods, visit https://lovelilbucks.com and on IG at Instagram: @lovelilbucks

Sacred Serve Gelato

Sacred Serve is a plant-powered gelato brand made in Chicago that is on a mission to bring function into the frozen aisle. With a base of organic young coconut meat mixed with superfoods, adaptogenic herbs and medicinal mushrooms, a creamy gelato is born and packed with nutrition. Sacred Serve launched the first 100% recyclable, compostable and biodegradable ice cream cartons! There has never been an ice cream carton you could recycle until Sacred Serve. This is a huge step toward eliminating our toxic relationship with single-use plastic. Founder Kailey Donewald (“Kale-E don-wald”) cured her allergies and asthma by eating a nutrient-dense diet while living in Indonesia. When she returned home to Chicago, she set out to clean-up the most sugary section in the supermarket… the ice cream aisle. Now, she is on a mission to prove that ice cream can be healing instead of harmful. It’s available in five flavors and is available for purchase at Mariano’s, Dom’s and Whole Foods. Visit https://www.sacredserve.com and @sacredserve