Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share five sustainable, women-owned products ahead of this year’s Earth Day.
Smaller Things Kids’ Pajamas
- Smaller Things is a Chicago-based kids’ PJ brand that breaks the mold with products that are sustainable, ethically-made and 100% organic at their price point. The brand puts people and the planet first, and uses fabrics materials and packaging for their whimsical, original artist-illustrated pajamas.
- It’s parent-founded, and self-made: Creating these PJs was co-founder Alecia Zasiebida’s (“UH-LEE-SEE-UH ZAH-ZUH-BEE-DUH”) passion because she knew there had to be a better quality option for long-lasting kids’ clothes.
- The City PJs collection features Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Boston and San Francisco. They also have Happy Birthday PJs.
- The pajamas come in sizes 0-3 months (baby), up to size 10 (kids). They are available for purchase at smallerthings.com, $40-$42.
Frankfort Candle Company
- One-of-a-kind candles that pair unique vintage vessels with thoughtfully curated scents.
- Founder Melissa Knieriem (“KA-NEER-UM” like “ka-serum”) was inspired during early pandemic life to create a high quality, unique candle that was better for the planet.
- Each vintage candle uses the highest quality, eco-friendly, clean burning wood wicks; and luxurious coco-apricot crème wax that is gluten free, toxin free, paraben free, phalate free and comes from renewable sources.
- Melissa and Frankfort Candle Company will be at the Chicago Artisan Market in Ravenswood today and tomorrow, 10am-4pm if you want to check them out in person!
- Visit www.frankfortcandlecompany.com, IG @frankfortcandlecompany for more info, prices vary.
Aged & Infused Alcohol Infusion Kits
- Aged & Infused creates alcohol infusion kits that inspire everyday cocktail lovers to craft a better drink come happy hour (or any hour).
- Founded by Jess Feller, who was inspired by her passion for the perfect cocktail, the brand uses all-natural fruits and spices, and their beautiful glass kits are reusable, refillable and made from recyclable materials.
- Each Aged & Infused kit comes complete with everything you need to infuse at home; a 16 oz. glass jar fit with a custom filtering spout, pre-measured all-natural ingredients, easy to follow instructions and cocktail inspiration.
- This brand is all about demystifying the cocktail-making process and embracing the ritual of happy hour at-home – they even have a cocktail Happy Hour Membership that educates and inspires cocktail fans.
- The kits are $25 each, visit their website at www.agedandinfused.com and IG at @agedandinfused
Lil Bucks
- Lil Bucks is an emerging Chicago brand that’s on a mission to be the Quaker Oats of buckwheat: it’s the first dedicated sprouted buckwheat brand in the US, and everyone who tastes it can’t live without the gluten-free, grain-free, plant-based protein.
- What the heck is buckwheat? It’s a nutritious fruit seed with superfood superpowers, and it’s sustainable. Buckwheat is a great rotating crop, meaning it grows well in cold climates and poor soil. Plus, it flowers quickly, and it’s a soil rejuvenator, meaning it draws what it needs from the soil.
- Founder Emily Griffith fell in love with sprouted buckwheat while living in Australia, and she moved back to Chicago and created the superfood brand.
- Lil Bucks is available in four seed flavors; and they make Clusterbucks, which are adaptogen-packed, low-sugar granola available in 5 addicting flavors!
- You can purchase at Mariano’s, Dom’s and Whole Foods, visit https://lovelilbucks.com and on IG at Instagram: @lovelilbucks
Sacred Serve Gelato
- Sacred Serve is a plant-powered gelato brand made in Chicago that is on a mission to bring function into the frozen aisle. With a base of organic young coconut meat mixed with superfoods, adaptogenic herbs and medicinal mushrooms, a creamy gelato is born and packed with nutrition.
- Sacred Serve launched the first 100% recyclable, compostable and biodegradable ice cream cartons! There has never been an ice cream carton you could recycle until Sacred Serve. This is a huge step toward eliminating our toxic relationship with single-use plastic.
- Founder Kailey Donewald (“Kale-E don-wald”) cured her allergies and asthma by eating a nutrient-dense diet while living in Indonesia. When she returned home to Chicago, she set out to clean-up the most sugary section in the supermarket… the ice cream aisle. Now, she is on a mission to prove that ice cream can be healing instead of harmful.
- It’s available in five flavors and is available for purchase at Mariano’s, Dom’s and Whole Foods. Visit https://www.sacredserve.com and @sacredserve