The Dongzhi Festival is a traditional Chinese celebration of winter solstice, which falls between December 21 and December 23.

Chef Tony Hu, the founder of Lao Sze Chuan, which has several locations around Chicagoland, joined WGN Weekend Morning News on Saturday to talk about the festival and make some traditional dishes.

