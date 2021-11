CHICAGO — Katie Couric spent decades in front of the camera as the former host of NBC’s Today Show and the anchor of the CBS Evening News. Now Couric has written a book called “Going There” about what went on behind the scenes in her personal and professional life.

She joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about her new book and a live show Saturday night at the Chicago Theater featuring Chance the Rapper.

Tickets for Couric’s show at the Chicago Theater are available on Ticketmaster.