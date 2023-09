It’s a way of paying forward all the things that inspired Muse Coffee Shop in Chicago.

The owner, George Davis Jr., joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share more about their family-friendly, all-rounded event happening in Douglass Park Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

