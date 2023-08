The Ingalls Development Foundation and UChicago Medicine are teaming up for their 50th Annual Benefit Gala headlined by legendary Diana Ross. Cancer Survivor Marilu Flores and Vice President of philanthropy Paul Donohue join WGN Weekend Morning News to share more.

