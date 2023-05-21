CHICAGO — Hundreds of climbers took the stairs at Soldier Field to raise money for the American Lung Association to help the millions of Americans battling lung disease.

Siblings Marucs and Marissa Sciacca came back for another year to help out.

This will be Marcus’ seventh year doing it, and as a healthcare professional, he said it is crucial to bring awareness to the number one cancer killer.

“What you breathe matters, clean air matters, its getting the word out and that advocacy makes a difference,” Sciacca said.

His sister, Marisa., a healthcare professional who has been smoke-free for eight years shared her excitement at her first climb.

“I’m able to run, stair-climb”, Sciacca said.

The goal is to raise $450,000 for people in Illinois battling lung disease.