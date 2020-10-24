Hummer EV and other vehicles to look out for in 2021

CHICAGO — This week, General Motors unveiled the Hummer as an electric vehicle with a price tag of around $112,00.

GM said it has already sold out the first year’s worth of the vehicle.

The company’s website showed a “reservations full” banner over the hummer EV Edition 1. Production starts in the fall of next year.

Less expensive models start coming off the assembly lines in following years.

MotorTrend features editor Scott Evans joins us to talk about the Hummer EV and other vehicles to look for in 2021.