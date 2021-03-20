How to make sfingi for St. Joseph’s Day

CHICAGO — A look at how to make an Italian version of fried dough for St. Joseph’s Day.

Joe Campanella is usually behind-the-scenes at WGN but on Saturday, he stepped into the WGN kitchen to show us how to make sfingi.

You can see more of his recipes on his Instagram: @joseph_campanella



Ingredients

1 Ib. ricotta cheese, drained of its water

2 cups of flour, give or take a few tablespoons

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of baking powder

3 large eggs

vegetable oil for frying

sugar and cinnamon for rolling

Add ricotta, eggs, sugar and vanilla to a bowl. Whisk until completely combined with electric mixer or by hand. In another bowl combine the flour and baking powder. Add in the flour and baking power , a little at a time, to ricotta/egg mixture. Combine thoroughly. Let it sit on counter for an hour or two before moving on to frying, or put in fridge if making the next day. If making the next day, remove from fridge an hour or two before frying. Heat vegetable oil in a pot. Stay within 300-350 degrees to prevent burning. Take little dollops of the dough and drop into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown. I like to fry them a little darker than golden. Remove the sfinci, and place on a plate or tray with paper towels. After they cool for a second, toss with sugar and cinnamon, or just sugar. Eat warm! Eat fresh!