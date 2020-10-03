How to Halloween during the pandemic: Parenting expert Reena Patel joins WGN Morning News

Parenting expert Reena Patel joins WGN Weekend Morning News to discuss how to keep Halloween fun for the kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With traditional activities such as trick-or-treating being designated as “high-risk” by the CDC, Patel offers safe suggestions such as virtual carving contests, home decorations and Halloween calendar countdowns.

Patel is based in San Diego where she is a licensed educational psychologist and board-certified behavior analyst. Patel was recently nominated for San Diego Magazine’s “Woman of the Year.”