The New York Times talked to experts with the Federal Reserve who compared the home to similar ones in Chicago in the early 1990s estimating the Mccaslisters income to afford that home was at least $305,000 a year that would put the in the top %1 od households in the U.S.

Adjusted for inflation, the family would need to make at least $700,000 to afford the same house today.

