The Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan reacts after hitting the game-winning basket over Cleveland’s Craig Ehlo, left rear, in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs May 7, 1989, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ed Wagner Jr./Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images)

You can now own the hoop and backboard from when Michael Jordan nailed “The Shot” against the Cavs in 1989.

The backboard, from Richfield Coliseum, is now up for auction through Heritage Auctions.

Chris Nerat from Heritage joined WGN Weekend Morning News to discuss.

To bid on it, click here.