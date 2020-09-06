Grilling tips from Fogo de Chao

Arlan da Silva, area manager for Fogo de Chao offers his tips and tricks for perfectly grilling and cooking steak at home.

At the Meat Market: Pick the highest quality meat for grilling with a good amount of marbling. Generally, the more marbling in a meat, the more tender and juicy it will be when properly cooked.

Seasoning: Don’t be afraid to be generous with the seasoning, but remember – just a little bit of sea salt can go a long way. If using skewers, most of the seasoning will fall off during cooking, so it is important to get a good amount on the meat surface before it’s cooked.

Marinading: When using a marinade, baste the meat with extra marinade during cooking to keep the meat moist and flavorful.

Heat: Always make sure your fire is hot. If using a gas rotisserie, turn on the fire about 20 minutes before you are ready to cook. If using a gas grill, turn it on about 15 minutes before cooking. If using charcoal, light about 45 minutes before you’re ready to cook and allow the coals to burn down. Whether gas or charcoal, your grill should always be hovering between 400 – 500 degrees for best cooking results.

Temp: The ideal temperature of the fire varies by type of meat. A ribeye or filet mignon should first be cooked at high heat to sear the outside, then roasted at a lower temperature to cook through to the desired doneness. A large cut, like a whole chicken, should be cooked over low heat to break down the meat and add deeper flavor. And always remember, cooking meat all the way through to the proper temperature is critical – typically 145 degrees Fahrenheit for fresh beef, veal or lamb, or 165 degrees for chicken.

