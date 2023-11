Elgin Community College is hosting the Greater Elgin Sing-Along Messiah is raising funds for Habitat for Humanity Friday. Co-chair of the Sing-Along Messiah, Mally Miceli and member Donna Lake join WGN Weekend Morning News to share more.

