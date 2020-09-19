Fundraiser will raise money to help those living with HIV

An annual fundraiser is bringing an extra boost to Chicago businesses this week.

Dining Out For Life Chicago raises funds to support care for those living with HIV. This year, it will also help support local restaurants.

Bryant Dunbar, director of Test Positive Awareness Network for the Dining Out For Chicago fundraiser joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about the fundraiser.

WGN’s Sean Lewis is a co-chair of this year’s event.

On Sept. 24, TPAN invites people to DINE & DONATE: Select a Dining Out For Life restaurant, and dine in or out — even with delivery or carry-out — and consider making an online donation.

Supporters can also sign up to be a Virtual Ambassador from home, uplifting a local restaurant and rallying friends and contacts to join the fun.

For more information visit diningoutforlife.com.