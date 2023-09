Brain-Up is holding their 8th annual fundraiser 5K at Maggie Daily Park to raise money to fight brain cancer. The founders of the organization join WGN Weekend Morning News to share their dedication to the cause driven by the loss of their daughter to brain cancer.

